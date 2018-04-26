Thames will head to Phoenix to receive a second opinion on his injured thumb, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Thames landed on the disabled list Wednesday with a torn UCL in his left thumb. While surgery seems likely at this point, the Brewers want to gather multiple opinions before determining the first baseman's next step. Thames could go under the knife as soon as Friday, after which there should be a clearer idea regarding his recovery timetable.

