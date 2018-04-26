Brewers' Eric Thames: Headed for second opinion, surgery likely
Thames will head to Phoenix to receive a second opinion on his injured thumb, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Thames landed on the disabled list Wednesday with a torn UCL in his left thumb. While surgery seems likely at this point, the Brewers want to gather multiple opinions before determining the first baseman's next step. Thames could go under the knife as soon as Friday, after which there should be a clearer idea regarding his recovery timetable.
More News
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...
-
Top-250 trade values ranking
Should Patrick Corbin be valued like an ace now? What's an appropriate return for Ronald Acuna...
-
Waivers: Let's search for breakouts
Looking for the next breakout in Fantasy Baseball? Here are some options.
-
Podcast: Acuna time!
What are our expectations for Ronald Acuna now that he is set to be called up?
-
Waivers: Giant power, upside arms
Heath Cummings highlights a pair of Giants who are crushing the ball right now.