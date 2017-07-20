Thames is out of the lineup Thursday against the Pirates.

Thames had another rough day at the plate Wednesday, fanning four times in a hitless effort. He now has seven strikeouts in his last two games, and four three-strikeout games on the month. Despite the incredibly hot start, it's been tough sledding for Thames for an extended stretch now. He's batting just .210 since May 1. As a result, he'll give way to Jesus Aguilar at first base, despite right-hander Jameson Taillon taking the hill for the opposing Pirates.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast