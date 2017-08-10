Brewers' Eric Thames: Heads to bench Thursday
Thames is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Twins.
Thames will retreat to the bench yet again as the Brewers face left-hander Dietrich Enns for the series finale. It's been almost three weeks since the first baseman has provided a multi-hit game, including a 2-for-23 span at the plate over the past week. In his place, Jesus Aguilar picks up the start, batting fifth.
