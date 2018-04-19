Brewers' Eric Thames: Heads to bench Thursday
Thames is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Marlins.
Despite knocking homers in each of the previous two games, Thames will head to the bench for Thursday's series opener against the Marlins with a southpaw toeing the rubber for Miami (Dillon Peters). In his stead, Jesus Aguilar will start at first base and hit fifth.
More News
-
Prospects: Torres pushing for promotion?
Gleyber Torres is off to a nice start, and the Yankees have a need at third base. Could a promotion...
-
Waivers: Hernandez's big potential
A couple of young sluggers are worth your time Thursday, as are a couple of older sluggers...
-
Podcast: Cueto dominates
From Johnny Cueto’s strikeouts to Patrick Corbin’s slider to Shohei Ohtani’s blister, we’re...
-
Trade values for H2H top 200
You could try to make a play for the Astros' Gerrit Cole, but according to our Scott White's...
-
Waivers: Hader, Devenski get saves
The reliever position is changing in Fantasy Baseball, and guys like Chris Devenski and Josh...
-
A new (improved?) Lopez
Value hunters remember the Reynaldo Lopez of 2017: lots of upside, disappointing results. But...