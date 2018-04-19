Thames is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Marlins.

Despite knocking homers in each of the previous two games, Thames will head to the bench for Thursday's series opener against the Marlins with a southpaw toeing the rubber for Miami (Dillon Peters). In his stead, Jesus Aguilar will start at first base and hit fifth.

