Brewers' Eric Thames: Heads to bench vs. lefty
Thames is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Cubs.
As per usual, Thames will grab a seat on the bench with a left-handed pitcher (Jon Lester) toeing the rubber for the opposition. In his place, Jesus Aguilar will pick up his first season start of the season at first base, hitting fifth.
