Brewers' Eric Thames: Heads to DL with torn UCL in thumb
Thames was placed on the 10-day disabled list after being diagnosed with a torn UCL in his left thumb.
The slugger exited Tuesday's contest after making a diving stop in the eighth inning, and it seems like he did quite a bit of damage in that play. Torn UCLs in the thumb typically take at least six weeks to recover if surgery isn't required. It's unclear if Thames will be going the surgical route or not, but he will be missing an extended period regardless. Look for Ryan Braun and Jesus Aguilar to pick up more starts at first base while he's out of action.
