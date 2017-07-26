Brewers' Eric Thames: Hits bench against lefty Wednesday
Thames is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Nationals.
The slugger hit a mammoth home run Tuesday night, but with left-hander Gio Gonzalez taking the hill for Washington, Thames will hit the bench for a night off. Jesus Aguilar will man first base in his place.
