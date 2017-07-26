Thames is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Nationals.

The slugger hit a mammoth home run Tuesday night, but with left-hander Gio Gonzalez taking the hill for Washington, Thames will hit the bench for a night off. Jesus Aguilar will man first base in his place.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast