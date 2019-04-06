Thames hit a pinch-hit, three-run home run in Friday's victory over the Cubs.

Thames has started just one game this season, but he has made the most of his opportunities off the bench, going 3-for-6 with Friday's homer. Fellow first baseman Jesus Aguilar is off to a bit of a slow start, going just 4-for-24 (.167) with a .500 OPS over seven games, but Aguilar is showing signs of turning things around, reaching base eight times (two hits, six BB) over his last four games, which will likely allow him to continue seeing most of the action at first base and keep Thames in his reserve role.

