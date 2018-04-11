Brewers' Eric Thames: Hits third homer in four games
Thames went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, two runs scored and a walk in Milwaukee's 5-3 extra-inning defeat to the Cardinals on Tuesday.
It was the third homer in the last four games for the lefty slugger after he'd hit one in his first seven contests. That's the type of power groove that resulted in his 31-homer breakout of last season and despite a pedestrian .235 batting average, Thames has a solid .350 on base percentage and a ridiculous .647 slugging percentage to go along with his four long balls. As long he's putting up numbers like that, Thames will remain a fantasy factor even if he gets the periodic day off against left-handed pitchers.
