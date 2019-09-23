Brewers' Eric Thames: Hits two homers versus Pirates
Thames went 2-for-4 with a pair of home runs and three RBI in a 4-3 victory against the Pirates on Sunday.
The 32-year-old hasn't displayed much power since the All-Star break, and he hadn't gone deep since Sept. 8 before his first homer Sunday. He came into the afternoon only hitting .204 this month as well, but he's been improving lately, as Thames has three multi-hit games since Sept. 15. Overall, he's batting .250 with 23 home runs, 59 RBI, 63 runs and three steals in 376 at-bats this season.
