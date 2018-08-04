Thames went 1-for-4 with a walkoff three-run homer in Friday's win over the Rockies.

Thames faced off against Rockies' closer Wade Davis with two on and two out in the ninth and clubbed a deep shot to right for his 15th homer of the year. Thames is now hitting .244/.327/.544 with 26 extra-base hits, 35 RBI and 36 runs in 193 at-bats this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories