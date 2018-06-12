Brewers' Eric Thames: Hitting leadoff Tuesday
Thames will hit leadoff in Tuesday's game against the Brewers.
Thames is in the lineup Tuesday for the first time since injuring his thumb April 24. He only hit leadoff in three of the 22 games he appeared in earlier this year, so this will by no means be his regular spot moving forward, and he's not even a guarantee to start every day given the current depth on the Brewers' roster. However, at least for one night, manager Craig Counsell will be hoping Thames' .351 OBP on the season leads to more traffic on the bases for the rest of the batting order.
