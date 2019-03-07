Thames went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer Wednesday against the Diamondbacks.

Thames returned the lineup with a bang after missing Tuesday's game due to a bruised foot. The 32-year-old struck out in his first plate appearance Wednesday but responded with a homer -- his first of spring -- and single in his next two trips to the plate. Thames is projected to open the season as a platoon option at first base or in the corner outfield.

