Thames (back) is returning to the lineup Saturday against the Rockies.

Thames had been out since Thursday after being scratched with a stiff back. He'll be back with plenty of time to be ready by Opening Day and will have the at-bats he needs to stake his claim to regular playing time in a now-crowded Brewers lineup.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • charlie-blackmon.jpg

    Outfield Tiers 2.0

    Outfield is of course a large position, but is it a deep one? Not at the top, says our Scott...

  • francisco-lindor.jpg

    Shortstop Tiers 2.0

    Trea Turner stands alone at the top of the shortstop rankings, but the historically weak position...

  • travis-shaw.jpg

    Third Base Tiers 2.0

    Third base is deep, but not as deep as you might think given the number of multi-eligible players....