Brewers' Eric Thames: In lineup Saturday
Thames (back) is returning to the lineup Saturday against the Rockies.
Thames had been out since Thursday after being scratched with a stiff back. He'll be back with plenty of time to be ready by Opening Day and will have the at-bats he needs to stake his claim to regular playing time in a now-crowded Brewers lineup.
More News
-
Brewers' Eric Thames: Will return to lineup Saturday•
-
Brewers' Eric Thames: Scratched with stiff back•
-
Brewers' Eric Thames: Late scratch Thursday•
-
Brewers' Eric Thames: Back in lineup Sunday•
-
Brewers' Eric Thames: Leaves game after fouling another ball off foot•
-
Brewers' Eric Thames: Back in action Friday•
-
Fantasy Baseball: 2018 Busts to avoid
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 2.0
How many safe, dominant saves sources are there? Our Scott White looks at the distribution...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Starting pitcher has an abundance of high-end options, but there comes a point when the names...
-
Outfield Tiers 2.0
Outfield is of course a large position, but is it a deep one? Not at the top, says our Scott...
-
Shortstop Tiers 2.0
Trea Turner stands alone at the top of the shortstop rankings, but the historically weak position...
-
Third Base Tiers 2.0
Third base is deep, but not as deep as you might think given the number of multi-eligible players....