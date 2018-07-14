Brewers' Eric Thames: Lands on DL
Thames (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Saturday.
The hamstring tightened up Friday night and now Thames is on the DL for the second time this season, having missed an extended stretch earlier in the year with a torn UCL in his thumb. Thames will be eligible to return for the Brewers' fifth game out of the All-Star break should he prove ready. Keon Broxton and Hernan Perez figure to see an uptick in playing time in the interim.
