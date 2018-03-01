Brewers' Eric Thames: Late scratch Thursday
Thames has been scratched from Thursday's Cactus League matchup against the Diamondbacks, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Jesus Aguilar is set to play first base in place of Thames, who was removed from the lineup for an undisclosed reason. Look for an update on his status once the Brewers are able to provide more information.
