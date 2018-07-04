Brewers' Eric Thames: Launches home run No. 12
Thames went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk during Tuesday's 2-0 win against Minnesota.
Thames supplied the Brewers only scoring of the day and also accounted for two of the team's four hits. The 31-year-old hadn't found much consistency since coming of the disabled list mid-June, but is now 4-for-7 with two walks and the home run over the last two games.
