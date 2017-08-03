Thames will be the leadoff hitter for Thursday's series finale against St. Louis.

This marks the second time in his career that Thames will be atop the order, the first being in 2011 with Toronto, per Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. With manager Craig Counsell looking for answers from Milwaukee's lineup, Thames will get a chance to extend his six-game hit streak while attempting to jump start the Brewers' offense.