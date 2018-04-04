Thames is batting leadoff Wednesday against the Cardinals.

This is the second time the former KBO star is atop the Brewers' batting order. It seems like this is manager Craig Counsell's preferred spot for Thames whenever Ryan Braun isn't in the lineup, as the skipper seems to like Lorenzo Cain in the three-hole in such instances. Things can change during the year, but it seems like Thames has a good chance of leading off whenever Braun sits, which could change his fantasy outlook from game to game.