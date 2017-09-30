Brewers' Eric Thames: Leaves game after fouling another ball off foot
Thames left Saturday's game after fouling another pitch off his right foot, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Thames has had some tough luck of late, with this now the fourth time he's fouled a ball off his right foot in the month of September, and the second time in just four days. His status for Sunday's regular-season finale is up in the air.
More News
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...