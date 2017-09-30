Play

Thames left Saturday's game after fouling another pitch off his right foot, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Thames has had some tough luck of late, with this now the fourth time he's fouled a ball off his right foot in the month of September, and the second time in just four days. His status for Sunday's regular-season finale is up in the air.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast