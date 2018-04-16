Thames's injury is a mild left groin strain, MLB.com's Adam McCalvy reports. "It's been sore for a little bit, but that first at-bat kind of aggravated it," Thames said. "Cold weather, that kind of stuff. Tomorrow, we'll do some [treatment]. The trainers did a great job of getting me heated up, so tomorrow we'll come back and see how it feels."

The injury to Thames is particularly ill-timed, with Ryan Braun and Manny Pina both day-to-day, Lorenzo Cain playing at less than full health and Christian Yelich on the DL. The Brewers are optimistic that Thames can play this week, but it'll be hard for them to avoid a roster move if at least two of those injured players can't return. They have seven games this upcoming week, five against right-handed starters, which would otherwise bode well for Thames.