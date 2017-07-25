Brewers' Eric Thames: Moved to fifth in lineup
Thames is starting at first base and hitting fifth Tuesday in Washington -- the first time he has not hit second or third all season.
He is slashing just .216/.331/.436 since May 1, so this move down the lineup card is not surprising. Thames still has plenty of fantasy appeal, especially in points and OBP leagues, but there is no denying that his stock has been trending down for a while. Ryan Braun will hit second while Travis Shaw hits third.
