Thames is out of the lineup against Pittsburgh on Friday.

Thames will remain on the bench for a second straight game as Ryan Braun gets another start in left field as Milwaukee welcomes the Pirates to town. Since the start of August, Thames has gone just 3-for-31 (.097 average) with two home runs and 20 strikeouts. With Braun swinging a hot bat, expect to see him receive more action for the time being.

