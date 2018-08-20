Thames (knee) is out of the lineup for Monday's game versus Cincinnati.

Thames will remain out of the starting nine for a third straight contest after leaving Friday's outing with a sore right knee following a collision with Lorenzo Cain in the outfield. He was able to enter both games this past weekend, during which he went 0-for-2 with one walk in three plate appearances. It doesn't appear as though this issue will force him to spend time on the DL, so consider him day-to-day prior to Tuesday's affair.

