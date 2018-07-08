Thames is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Braves.

Thames has reached base in his last nine starts and is slashing .273/.385/.545 with three home runs in that stretch, but will take a seat against Braves' left-hander Sean Newcomb on Sunday. Ryan Braun (back) is now on the disabled list through the All-Star break, leaving plenty of opportunities for Thames to continue making starts in the outfield despite Lorenzo Cain (groin) returning from the disabled list.