Thames is out of the lineup against Pittsburgh on Wednesday.

Thames heads to the bench following a pair of starts against the Pirates to open up this three-game set, going 1-for-6 from the plate during those contests. In his place, Jesus Aguilar will get a start at first, while batting fifth in the lineup.

