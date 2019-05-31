Brewers' Eric Thames: Not starting Friday
Thames is not starting Friday against the Pirates.
Thames and Jesus Aguilar have mostly been platooning over the last 20 games, but Aguilar has also received a few starts against righties (such as Chris Archer on Friday). Thames' .793 OPS easily outpaces Aguilar's .587 mark, so there seems to be little reason to fear him sliding back into a bench role.
