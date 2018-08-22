Thames is not in the lineup versus the Reds on Wednesday.

Thames will head back to the bench after going 0-for-2 with a walk and one run scored during Tuesday's loss. That marked his first start since Friday, when he suffered a right knee injury in an outfield collision with Lorenzo Cain. Since manager Craig Counsell has a batch of reliable outfielders to work with, it shouldn't come as a surprise to see Thames get another day off as he works back to full health. Ryan Braun will man left field and bat sixth during the series finale.

More News
Our Latest Stories