Thames is not in the lineup versus the Reds on Wednesday.

Thames will head back to the bench after going 0-for-2 with a walk and one run scored during Tuesday's loss. That marked his first start since Friday, when he suffered a right knee injury in an outfield collision with Lorenzo Cain. Since manager Craig Counsell has a batch of reliable outfielders to work with, it shouldn't come as a surprise to see Thames get another day off as he works back to full health. Ryan Braun will man left field and bat sixth during the series finale.