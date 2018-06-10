Thames (thumb) will play his final rehab game with Triple-A Colorado Springs on Sunday, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Thames will wrap up his minor-league rehab stint, where he's currently 6-for-12 with a homer and three RBI in three games played. He's starting in the outfield again Sunday, which suggests that he could see some playing time there upon his return to the majors in order to open up first base for Jesus Aguilar's bat. Barring any setbacks, Thames should be activated from the disabled list Monday. He owned a 152 wRC+ with seven homers prior to his placement on the DL on April 25.