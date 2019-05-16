Thames will start at first base and bat seventh Thursday against the Phillies.

Thames had been threatening Jesus Aguilar's role as the Brewers' everyday first baseman in late April, but Aguilar has since turned a corner at the plate and steadied his spot atop the depth chart. Aguilar will carry his nine-game hitting streak to the bench in what amounts to a maintenance day for the series finale, allowing Thames to pick up just his fourth start in 11 contests.