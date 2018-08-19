Thames (knee) is on the bench again Sunday against the Cardinals.

Thames exited Friday's contest with a sore right knee after an outfield collision with Lorenzo Cain. He didn't start Saturday, though he did appear off the bench, striking out in both of his plate appearances. He'll get at least one more day to rest his knee, with Christian Yelich sliding over to right field and Ryan Braun starting in left.

