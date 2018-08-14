Thames is on the bench against the left-handed Jose Quintana and the Cubs on Tuesday.

The Brewers' lineup grew even more crowded at the deadline after the team acquired Mike Moustakas and Jonathan Schoop, but Thames' role is clear. He's started against every righty and sat against every lefty since the All-Star break. Christian Yelich will be Milwaukee's right fielder Tuesday, with Ryan Braun in left.

