Brewers' Eric Thames: Out against southpaw
Thames is out of the lineup versus the Cubs on Wednesday.
Thames will take a seat for the series finale with left-hander Mike Montgomery on the hill for Chicago. Tuesday marked the first time Thames played in a major-league game since injuring his thumb in late April, so manager Craig Counsell is also likely monitoring his first baseman's time on the field in order to keep him fresh while he works back up to speed. In his absence, Jesus Aguilar will start at first base.
