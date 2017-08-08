Brewers' Eric Thames: Out of Tuesday's lineup
Thames is out of Tuesday's lineup against the Twins.
As has typically been the case over the last couple months, Thames will take a seat with a lefty (Adalberto Mejia) on the hill for the opposition. Jesus Aguilar will start at first base and hit fourth. Thames is hitting .209 with 11 home runs and a 77:26 K:BB over his last 191 at-bats.
