Thames (foot) is not in Thursday's lineup against the Reds.

X-rays on his injured foot came back negative after Wednesday's game, but he will nonetheless sit out Thursday's afternoon affair. Consider him day-to-day. Neil Walker will start at first base and hit second while Eric Sogard gets the nod at the keystone.

