Thames went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Monday's victory over the Dodgers.

Thames' third-inning home run gave the Brewers the lead, one which they never relinquished. He is seeing the ball well on the Brewers' current road trip, going 6-for-15 (.400) with the home run and three doubles over five games to raise his OPS for the season to .882.

