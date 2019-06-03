Thames went 2-for-3 with a double, home run, three RBI, two runs and a walk during a 4-2 victory against the Pirates on Sunday.

The 32-year-old smashed a homer over the right field wall at PNC Park to give the Brewers a three-run lead in the third. He added an insurance run on a double in the fifth too. With the two-hit afternoon, Thames extended his hitting streak to six games. He is batting .254 with seven home runs, 24 RBI, 25 runs and one steal in 122 at-bats this season.