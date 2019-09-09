Thames went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Sunday in the Brewers' 8-5 win over the Cubs.

Thames padded the Brewers' lead with a sixth-inning shot off Jon Lester, marking just the second home run he's slugged off a lefty this season. Though he overcame the matchup Sunday, Thames is still expected to sit against southpaws on most occasions, especially with September callup Tyler Austin -- who mashed a three-hit homer off the bench -- emerging as a potential platoon mate.