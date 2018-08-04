Thames isn't listed among the Brewers' starting nine for Saturday's game against the Rockies.

Despite a walk-off home run in Friday night's matchup, Thames will take a seat Saturday with the left-handed Tyler Anderson toeing the rubber for the Rockies. Jesus Aguilar will start at first base Saturday, while Ryan Braun gets the starting nod in left field and Christian Yelich shifts over to right.

