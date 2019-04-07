Thames is starting at first base and batting fifth Sunday against the Cubs.

Thames remained on the bench versus the Cubs' left-handed starters for the first two games of the series, but came through with a pinch hit, three-run home run in both games to earn the start. Jesus Aguilar is 4-for-27 to begin the season, so if Thames continues to hit well Sunday he could seemingly force his way into the lineup.

