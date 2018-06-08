Brewers' Eric Thames: Rehab going well
Thames (thumb) is 3-for-8 (.375) through two rehab games with Triple-A Colorado Springs.
Thames received four at-bats in both rehab games he played, so it appears the Brewers aren't too worried about easing him back into action, and that could cut a couple days off his rehab stint. It's not clear how many more rehab games Thames will need before being activated from the disabled list, but he figures to be back with the Brewers soon. Thames' .976 OPS over 22 big-league games earlier this season would suggest he plays every day when he returns, but with Jesus Aguilar producing consistently while Thames was out, the duo will form some sort of timeshare at first base. As a result, Thames could see some action in the outfield at times, like he did a season ago.
