Brewers' Eric Thames: Rejoins lineup
Thames (foot) will start at first base and bat fifth in Wednesday's Cactus League game against the Diamondbacks.
Thames had been scheduled to play in Tuesday's 1-0 win over the Rockies but was ultimately scratched shortly before opening pitch while he remained bothered by a bruised foot. One extra day was all Thames needed to recover from the issue, so he remains on track to open 2019 as a platoon option at first base or in the corner outfield.
