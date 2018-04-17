Thames (groin) is back in action Tuesday against the Reds, hitting second and playing first base.

Thames left Sunday's game early due to a mild groin strain, but it seems like taking Monday off was all he needed to be healthy enough to play again. He'll take over again at first base, though he may be afforded more time off now that Ryan Braun and Christian Yelich are both healthy again.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories