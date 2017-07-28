Thames is not in the lineup Friday against the Cubs.

Thames has started to get back on track at the plate lately, going 6-for-20 over the past seven games, although he'll head to the bench for another night off to avoid the lefty-on-lefty matchup with Chicago starter Jose Quintana. Jesus Aguilar will log a start at first base to replace him.

