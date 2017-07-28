Brewers' Eric Thames: Rides pine against lefty Friday
Thames is not in the lineup Friday against the Cubs.
Thames has started to get back on track at the plate lately, going 6-for-20 over the past seven games, although he'll head to the bench for another night off to avoid the lefty-on-lefty matchup with Chicago starter Jose Quintana. Jesus Aguilar will log a start at first base to replace him.
More News
-
Brewers' Eric Thames: Hits bench against lefty Wednesday•
-
Brewers' Eric Thames: Moved to fifth in lineup•
-
Brewers' Eric Thames: Heads to bench after four-strikeout game•
-
Brewers' Eric Thames: Heads to bench Sunday•
-
Brewers' Eric Thames: Doubles twice in win over Phillies•
-
Brewers' Eric Thames: Sitting versus lefty Friday•
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 18
Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6) offers more usable two-start pitchers than most weeks, so Scott White...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Feud, Week 18
We're looking ahead to Week 18 but only after playing Fantasy Feud and discussing the trade...
-
Waivers: Schwarber heating up
Coming up on the biggest trade weekend of the season, Chris Towers identifies some players...
-
Players who could win, lose at deadline
Not every rumor comes to fruition, of course, but based on what we're hearing, here are the...
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...
-
Prospects: Weaver, Honeywell buzz
The Cardinals have a rotation opening for Luke Weaver, but do the Rays for Brent Honeywell?...