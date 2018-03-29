Brewers' Eric Thames: Rides pine on Opening Day
Thames is not in the Opening Day lineup against the Padres.
This was fully anticipated, as the Brewers announced they would start Ryan Braun at first base against southpaw Clayton Richard. Thames is still expected to get the bulk of the starts at first base against righties, whom he hit .265/.382/.551 against in 2017.
