Thames is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Giants.

Jesus Aguilar will take over at first base against lefty Matt Moore, which is standard procedure whenever the Brewers face a southpaw. Thames is tied for 13th in the NL in home runs with 27 on the season, but he's hitting right around the Mendoza Line in August and just .215 since the beginning of May. Thankfully, he still has six games remaining against the Reds (10 homers in 12 games against Cincinnati to this point).