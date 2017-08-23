Brewers' Eric Thames: Rides pine Wednesday
Thames is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Giants.
Jesus Aguilar will take over at first base against lefty Matt Moore, which is standard procedure whenever the Brewers face a southpaw. Thames is tied for 13th in the NL in home runs with 27 on the season, but he's hitting right around the Mendoza Line in August and just .215 since the beginning of May. Thankfully, he still has six games remaining against the Reds (10 homers in 12 games against Cincinnati to this point).
More News
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...