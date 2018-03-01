Thames was scratched from Thursday's Cactus League game against the Diamondbacks due to a stiff back, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The good news is the Brewers are labeling Thames' removal from the lineup as precautionary, so it doesn't appear to be anything overly serious. That said, given how early it is in camp, it wouldn't be surprising if the Brewers played it safe with the 31-year-old and afforded him a couple days off. Jesus Aguilar entered the lineup in place of Thames.