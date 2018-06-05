Brewers' Eric Thames: Set for rehab assignment Wednesday
Manager Craig Counsell said Thames (thumb) will continue his rehab with Triple-A Colorado Springs on Wednesday, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
As expected, Thames has been cleared to begin a rehab assignment after appearing in a pair of extended spring training games with no issues. He's expected to get reps at first base and in the outfield with the SkySox. The Brewers haven't announced how many games Thames will need to appear in before rejoining the big club, leaving his return date murky. On top of that, it's unclear what role the slugger will fill when he's activated, as Jesus Aguilar, Ryan Braun and Domingo Santana are currently sharing a two lineup spots.
