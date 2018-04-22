Thames is not in the lineup Sunday against the Marlins.

Thames will be given the afternoon off as the Brewers look to complete a four-game sweep of the Marlins with lefty Caleb Smith on the mound. Thames' platoon mate Jesus Aguilar draws the start at first base in his stead while Ryan Braun occupies left field duties.

