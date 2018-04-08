Thames is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs.

Thames has popped a homer in each of the team's past two games but will head to the bench as the Brewers take on southpaw Jose Quintana and the Cubs. Jesus Aguilar draws first base duties with Ryan Braun occupying left field. Thames should rejoin the starting lineup Monday against the Cardinals.

